OCEANO — On Jan. 24, 2019, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff Deputies were dispatched for a welfare check at a home in the 1400 block of Strand Way in Oceano.

When Deputies arrived, they discovered the body of an adult male inside the home. Based on the circumstances surrounding this death, it appeared to be a suspicious death.

Detectives began a full-scale investigation, processing and collecting evidence as well as interviewing neighbors.

Later that day, the Coroner’s Unit identified the body found inside the residence as 90-year-old Lawrence Albert Bross of Oceano.

An autopsy was underway to determine a cause of death.

On Jan. 28, 2019, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the public regarding anyone who had contact with victim Lawrence Bross during the last two weeks and has not already spoken with Sheriff’s Office personnel to contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division.

The Sheriff’s Office also requested that any residents in the Strand Way area who may have video surveillance and have not already spoken with Sheriff’s Office personnel contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division.

On Jan. 31, 2019, the Sheriff’s reported that they were trying to locate a person described as a White male adult in his 30’s to ’40s, thin build, approximately 6′ 1″ tall bushy dark brown hair that is somewhat long. He was wearing a jacket at the time, possibly letterman-style, that contained the color green on it. The man was known to go by the name of “Jimmy.”

The person was seen with Bross on Jan. 22, 2019, and Detectives were requesting any information in order to speak with him.

On Feb. 28, 2019, the San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers program offered a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the death of 90-year-old Lawrence Albert Bross of Oceano.

On Mar. 19, 2019, The Coroner’s Unit determined Bross’s death to be a homicide. The cause of death is listed as multiple chop force traumatic injuries.

The toxicology tests resulted in no significant findings.

Then on Jan. 12, Sheriff Detectives released an update that they were still attempting to locate the male subject who was observed visiting Bross on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, around 3 p.m.

According to the Sheriff, it is believed that this person may be a friend or acquaintance of Bross.

Press conference on this case by Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be held at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office, located at 1585 Kansas Avenue, San Luis Obispo, to discuss a significant development.

For the details on the press conference read SLO County Sheriff, Assistant District Attorney Announce Arrest in 2019 Homicide Case

