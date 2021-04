San Luis Obispo County Sheriff Ian Parkinson will be holding a news conference this morning at 10 a.m. at the Sheriff’s Office, 1585 Kansas Avenue, San Luis Obispo, to discuss a significant development in the 2019 homicide investigation of Lawrence Bross in Oceano.

No further details will be released until that time.

Full details to follow.

