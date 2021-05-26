No Strawberry Festival, but residents and visitors can participate in a special Village event

ARROYO GRANDE — The Village of Arroyo Grande will not be hosting the Strawberry Festival or Strawberry Celebration this month, but residents and visitors can still participate in something significant to commemorate Memorial Day weekend. Merchants in the Village are donating a portion of their sales this weekend to support the Kristin Smart scholarship.

Funded by the nonprofit organization Justice For Kristin, the Kristin Smart Scholarship is a way to celebrate and remember Kristin’s life, hopes, dreams and ambitions—by financially helping other young women realize theirs. The scholarship grants are awarded annually to college-bound female students from San Luis Obispo and San Joaquin Counties. For a minimum of 10 years, the goal is to annually award $2,500 or greater scholarship grants to those selected by the awards committee.

Look for purple balloons throughout the Village of Arroyo Grande to identify participating businesses. For more information about the scholarships, please visit kristinsmart.org/kristin-smart-scholarship.

“We encourage residents and visitors to shop in the Village to support the small businesses who are struggling to recover from the impacts of COVID,” said South County Chambers of Commerce President/CEO Jocelyn Brennan.

Please contact South County Chambers of Commerce at office@southcountychambers.com or(805)489-1488 with any questions.

