Congratulations to our top three winners of our First Annual Holiday Coloring Contest! Each of our winners won a $10 gift card to Sylvester’s Burger in Atascadero. Our winners were chosen anonymously by our 13 Stars Media Team to be the best of the best.

Katie, age 6

Priscilla, age 6

Mirac, age 8

Congratulations again, and thank you to all who participated. Be sure to keep an eye out for our next coloring contest coming in Spring 2021.

