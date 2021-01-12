SAN LUIS OBISPO – The San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance from the public in locating a possible witness in the homicide investigation of 90-year-old Lawrence Bross.

Bross’s body was discovered in his home at the 1400 block of Strand Way in Oceano at approximately 9:45 a.m on Jan. 24, 2019. Detectives are attempting to locate a male subject who was observed visiting Bross on Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, around 3 p.m.

According to the Sheriff, it is believed this person may be a friend or acquaintance of Bross.

If anyone has any information about this person or this investigation, contact the Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805)781-4500.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.

