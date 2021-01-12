ATASCADERO – Wednesday, Jan. 13, Atascadero resident Rebecca Berg will appear on national television as she competes for big money on Wheel of Fortune. Berg has been a resident of Atascadero for the past 14 years and is the first in her family to appear on the popular television game show.

Berg works as a bookkeeper and started watching Wheel of Fortune as a kid with her grandparents and has continued with her husband, Troy.

“I love word games, period,” Berg told the Atascadero News. “I do crossword puzzles every day, and then I watch Wheel of Fortune.”

With the help of her husband, Berg uploaded her submission video to WheelofFortune.com and participated in a virtual audition before being selected to the show that was filmed more than a month ago.

“I was nervous heading into the virtual audition and the real show,” Berg said.

Tune in on Wednesday night at 7:30 and watch Berg play to potentially bring home $1 million or a once-in-a-lifetime vacation as a part of Wheel of Fortunes “Rail Week.”

