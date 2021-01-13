SAN LUIS OBISPO – District Attorney Dan Dow announced today, Jan. 12, that David Rodriguez Hernandez (44) has been sentenced to state prison for his involvement in the 2013 shooting death of Victor Hugo Sanchez (37).

According to the plea agreement, a San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge sentenced Hernandez to serve 24 years and 8 months in state prison for his involvement in the 2013 shooting death of Sanchez in Paso Robles as a part of a conspiracy with several other individuals.

The victim’s ex-girlfriend Maria del Carmen Granados Fajardo, who was prosecuted and sentenced to 21 years to life in 2014, paid to have Sanchez injured and later killed. David Rodriguez Hernandez was convicted as one of the individuals hired to injure and kidnap Sanchez.

Three other suspects are still on the run.

Sanchez was first assaulted on Oct. 6, 2012, with a tire iron, which resulted in a broken nose and arm. Then on Feb. 23, 2013, the hired group returned to kidnap and shoot Sanchez in the knees. However, the victim resisted and was shot multiple times in a parking lot of a Paso Robles apartment building, resulting in his death.

On Jun. 29, 2018, David Rodriguez Hernandez was arrested in Mexico and extradited to face prosecution after being on the run for more than five years. Several law enforcement and immigration agencies were involved in the extradition of Hernandez, who was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on Jan. 30, 2019.

On Nov. 30, 2020, Hernandez was convicted by plea of conspiracy, robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, and voluntary manslaughter. Hernandez also admitted using a firearm during the homicide.

Then yesterday, Jan. 11, Superior Court Judge Jacquelyn Duffy sentenced Hernandez to 24 years and 8 months in state prison for the convictions.

“This office and our local law enforcement will always continue to pursue justice by seeking and apprehending those responsible, even when they flee our jurisdiction,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “This case is an example of our commitment to holding offenders accountable no matter where they go and try to hide.”

Three others have been charged in the killing of Sanchez, have active arrest warrants for murder, and are considered armed and dangerous.

They include:

Edgar Ontiveros (DOB 03/09/1995)

(DOB 03/09/1995) Louis Henry Madrigal (DOB 01/19/1994)

(DOB 01/19/1994) Alejandro Benjamin Anguiano (DOB 05/13/1994)

The District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating these fugitives.

If you have any information, please call the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation at (805)781-4171.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous should call the Crime Stoppers’ 24-hour hotline at (805)549-STOP (805)549-7867) or contact Crime Stoppers through the website at slotips.org .

A copy of the charging document can be found online here.

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Kristy Imel and investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation assistance.

Please contact Assistant District Attorney Eric J. Dobroth at (805)781-5819 with any questions.

