Barbie Butz is an independent columnist for The Atascadero News and Paso Robles Press; you can email her at barbiewb@hotmail.com.

Last week I told you about a beautiful quilt made by Virginia Allen, a resident of Atascadero, who passed away in 2019 at the age of 95. Her son and daughter-in-law, Jim and Janet Stecher, donated the quilt to the Atascadero Performing Arts Center Committee (APACC) for an auction fundraiser. Proceeds from the auction will help APACC with its mission “to provide a permanent, joint-use facility where the youth and adults of our community may develop, express or experience live performances by harnessing the creative and traditional generosity of the community and other sources to plan, build and sustain a center for the performing arts in Atascadero.”

The quilt is displayed at the Hope Chest Emporium located at 5800 El Camino Real, Atascadero. The opening bid is $250 and will continue with increments of $25.

Bidding will close on Mother’s Day, May 9, at 4:30 p.m.

I hope you will stop by the store and check out the quilt. It is truly a work of art.

Remember that quilts are not only meant for beds but make wonderful wall hangings and are easier to hang than wallpaper!

Wondering what to do with all those Easter eggs? I always make deviled eggs, but I like to try new recipes, and I found this one in a cookbook by Julia Turshen, published in 2018. It calls for almost as much mustard as it does for mayonnaise and the few dashes of hot sauce helps to spark the filling.

Mustardy Deviled Eggs

Ingredients:

6 eggs

3 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon whole-grain mustard

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

Few dashes of hot sauce (I use Tabasco)

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more as needed

Small handful of finely chopped fresh chives or Italian parsley leaves

Directions:

Put eggs in medium saucepan and add water to cover by 1 inch. Put pan on high heat and bring water to boil. When water reaches full boil, turn off heat, cover the pot, and set timer for 10 minutes. Prepare large bowl of ice water. When timer rings, transfer eggs to ice water. Once eggs are cool enough to handle, remove peelings. Cut eggs in half lengthwise, and remove yolks. Put yolks in food processor, add mayonnaise, both mustards, lemon juice, hot sauce, and salt, and purée until smooth. (You can also do this in a bowl with a fork, but it will not be as smooth.) Season to taste with a bit more salt if needed. Use a small spoon to fill the egg whites with the yolk mixture. Sprinkle with chives and serve immediately, or cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for a short time.

Note: I sometimes slice stuffed green olives and place one slice on top of each egg for garnish or give them a dash of paprika. I often have to hide the eggs in the refrigerator before a party or they are eaten before the party even starts!

This next recipe offers a delicious way to prepare white fish with butter, parsley, chives, capers, and garlic.

Firm White Fish with Butter Verde

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 lemon, ends trimmed, thinly sliced

2 pounds skin-on-center-cut firm white fish fillet (striped bass works well)

3⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Small handful fresh Italian parsley leaves, minced

2 tablespoons minced fresh chives

2 tablespoons drained brined capers

1 clove garlic, minced

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Drizzle 1 tablespoon of the olive oil over surface of a baking dish large enough to hold the fish. Use your fingers to spread it to coat the bottom. Arrange lemon slices in a single layer, overlapping them slightly, in the dish. This makes a bed for the fish. Place fish, flesh-side up, on top of the lemon slices. Drizzle remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil on top of fish and sprinkle with 1⁄2 teaspoon of the salt. Roast fish until it’s opaque and the blade of a paring knife feels hot after inserting it in the center of the fish, 10 to 25 minutes, depending on the thickness of the fish. While the fish is roasting put the butter into a small skillet or pot set over medium heat. When it melts, turn off heat and stir in parsley, chives, capers, garlic, and remaining 1⁄4 teaspoon salt. Spoon butter mixture over cooked fish. Serve from baking dish. Include lemon slices when serving.

Enjoy the weekend.

Cheers!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related