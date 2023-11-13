PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is excited to announce the next “Coffee with the City Manager” discussion, taking place on Friday, Nov. 17, from 7:30 to 830 a.m. at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., located at 1346 Railroad Street. This session will discuss City Water Sources, planning for growth from a water perspective, and an update on the Recycled Water Project.

This series aims to foster meaningful dialogue and strengthen ties between local government and the community. The Coffee with the City Manager event presents an excellent opportunity for residents to hear about current and upcoming City projects and programs, voice their opinions, share ideas, and discuss matters pertinent to the current and future well-being of Paso Robles.

The City cordially invites all members of the Paso Robles community to join City Manager Ty Lewis and City staff for an engaging morning of conversations and connections over a warm cup of coffee.

For more information and inquiries, please contact the City Manager’s Office at (805) 237-3888 or visit our official website at prcity.com/175/City-Manager.

