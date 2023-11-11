By Elisa Huot

Former educator, toddler parent, and Paso Robles resident

November is National Gratitude Month, a time to consider that for which we are grateful and give thanks. Living in Paso Robles makes the practice of gratitude an easy one, with daily reminders of the wonderful things in our community. My son and I are thankful to hear the haunting sound of the train rolling through town each day, announcing its arrival and departure with several blasts of the horn, reminding us of our charming train station complete with Cypher Winery next door, our ability to take the train to nearby places such as Santa Barbara for a quick excursion, and Cal Coast Brewing and the Backyard which provide close-up views of the daily Amtrak Coast Starlight. There are many more reasons why families are happy to call Paso Robles home.

“We love the amount of kid-friendly places around town. Places the adults want to visit and can happily take the kids, knowing they’ll be entertained. Our son loves playing cornhole and Connect 4 at BarrelHouse Brewing Company. He loves exploring the fountains and feeding the fish in the koi pond at Still Waters Winery. We love the sense of community. Everyone is so friendly and happy to lend a hand in times of need.” — The Green Family

“I love that we are 35 minutes from the beach, but not in a congested city; that we mostly get clear sky nights; the greenery at Paso Robles Inn where kids can feed the fish but also enjoy the tall trees; the Paso Robles golf club which is kid-friendly as well; how you can grow some herbs and roses in your own backyard.” — Caroline Resa

“We love the sense of community wherever we go! From walking into Just Baked and the staff greeting your child by name and getting their favorite order ready … To running into friendly faces in the grocery store. I’m from Paso (born and raised) and for how much as it has grown and become a tourist destination, the town has really held on to the small-town community feeling.” — Sarah Riis-Vestergaard

“We love so much about Paso. Namely, the cute hallmark-esque downtown area that brings everyone together!” — The Cacciamani Family

“I’ve lived in amazing towns and cities, big and small, and can genuinely say I’ve never felt more at home than I do in Paso Robles. The ability to support and feel connected to local businesses and communities is beyond what I ever could have expected for myself and my family.” — Angela Broida

“We love the abundance of local farms and artisans in Paso Robles. We love knowing we can buy local ingredients to make a meal or even an item for our home or a gift from a local maker.” — The Howard Family

“Our family is thankful for all of the community events, such as Concerts in the Park, Pioneer Day, the Pancake Breakfast, Safe and Fun Trick or Treat downtown, the Christmas Parade, and Christmas on Vine that bring our town together in a way we never experienced in other places we have lived.” — The Scott Family

“We are thankful for all the great kid-friendly spots including the public parks, Ravine Waterpark, story time at the public library, the Paso Robles Children’s Museum, local farms, Paso Robles Marketwalk, the Midstate Fair and of course wineries!” — The Parker Family

“I love the small community feel and kid-friendly activities. Everyone is friendly, we are super close to the beach and have access to many wineries. We love the many different events going on every weekend!” — Andrea Dalton

