SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has successfully prevented nearly $9 million in fraudulent real estate sales within the county, stemming from an ongoing scam targeting local unencumbered undeveloped properties.

The scam involves impostors posing as property owners who contact real estate agents, attempting to sell land they do not own. The District Attorney’s Office Real Estate Fraud Unit has been investigating the matter, collaborating closely with real estate professionals to safeguard landowners from falling victim to this scheme.

To bolster awareness and protection, the District Attorney’s Office is initiating a focused mailing campaign aimed at warning potential victims. The campaign will specifically target owners of unencumbered undeveloped land in San Luis Obispo County, providing essential information on monitoring and securing their properties.

Property owners with undeveloped lots are strongly encouraged to verify the status of their land using reputable real estate websites such as Zillow or MLS (Multiple Listing Service). Additionally, owners can perform a property title search through the County Clerk-Recorder website official record search.

Should property owners discover that their land has been fraudulently listed for sale or sold, they are urged to contact District Attorney Senior Investigator Eric Vitale promptly. Investigator Vitale can be reached at (805) 781-5868 or via email at evitale@co.slo.ca.us.

