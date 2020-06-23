SAN LUIS OBISPO — Following the recommendation of the Citizens Compensation Commission and the newly-announced budget agreement that includes pay cuts for state workers, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced Tuesday that he would be donating 10% of his Assembly Salary to a different Central Coast nonprofit each month. In July, he’ll be donating to the San Luis Obispo Law Enforcement Assistance Foundation (SLO LEAF).

“Our elected leaders need to lead by example in times of crisis and hardship,” said Cunningham. “The Governor is asking members of our community to do more with less. Legislators should have to do the same, which is why I’ll be donating 10% of my Assembly salary to local nonprofits that help make the Central Coast the best community in the state.”

In the wake of the shootings in Paso Robles earlier this month, Cunningham will donate 10% of his July Assembly salary to SLO LEAF in the names of the two local officers who were injured — San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputy Nick Dreyfus and Arroyo Grande Police Department Sgt. Michael Smiley — as well as all law enforcement officers that assisted with the active shooter situation.

“Both Deputy Dreyfus and Sergeant Smiley are heroes,” said Cunningham. “I am honored to make this donation in their names, and wish both a speedy and full recovery.”

