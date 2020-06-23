PASO ROBLES — The River Fire, which broke out in the Salinas Riverbed on Monday, was estimated to be 60% contained Tuesday morning, according to the City of Paso Robles.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday in the riverbed near Navajo and South River roads.

It destroyed two structures and caused damage to nine others. PG&E reported that power had been restored but crews are still working in the area.

Currently, road closures include River Road from Creston to Navajo, Creston Road from River Road to the west entrance to Ferro Lane, and Capitol Hill, Elm Court, and Almond Street are totally closed off.

The current evacuation order remains in place, including the area bound by the existing street closures. This impacts 98 households, according to the City of Paso Robles.

Paso Robles Emergency Services urges members of the public to avoid the evacuation zone due to hazards in the form of downed power lines, emergency responders and utility companies working in the area.

The evacuation center at the Paso Robles Senior Center, 270 Scott St., will remain open while the evacuation orders are in place.

The North County Animal Hospital can assist with animal evacuations and can be reached at 805-238-5882. For updates and more information, visit www.prcity.com.

