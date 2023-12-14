After a hiatus, the 37th annual event transformed streets into a Christmas Wonderland, drawing crowds from across Central Coast

PASO ROBLES — The streets were filled again for the 37th annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase after three years of modified or canceled events. On Saturday, Dec. 9, Vine Street was closed to vehicles and opened itself to families from all over the Central Coast.

The event possessed much anticipation from the community this year as last year’s showcase — which was the first walk-through since the drive-through COVID-modified version — was canceled due to the torrential downpour of rain received last December.

Brother and sister Nunu (left) and Sarang enjoy the festivities at the Vine Street Victorian Showcase on Dec. 9. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

For the past 37 years, crowds draw from all over the Central Coast to witness the community’s most looked forward to Christmas event of the year — the Vine Street Victorian Showcase. For one night only, the streets between 8th and 21st transform into a Hallmark movie wonderland as thousands of people gather to walk Vine Street and witness all the Victorian homes decorated for Christmas.

Co-founder of the event and Executive Director of the Paso Robles Main Street Association Norma Moye praised the community’s ability to work together to make the showcase happen.

Moye was especially grateful to the Paso Robles Police Department. “I was very proud of the police helping us control the closed road,” she said.

Homes and businesses spanning the 13 blocks welcomed guests with music, cocoa, and entertainment. Despite his rude jokes and clear disdain for the holiday season, Scrooge once again returned to draw a packed crowd.

Despite his demeanor, Scrooge once again returned to draw a packed crowd at the Vine Street Victorian Showcase. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

The Vine Street Victorian Showcase is just one part to an illustrious holiday legend in Paso Robles.

Leading up to the showcase, Moye shared with Paso Robles Press, “It all starts in November with Elegant Evening.” Elegant Evening, which is put on by the downtown businesses, is meant to get everyone in the holiday spirit by shopping downtown and sort of kick off the holiday season. The following weekend is the Lights of Downtown festival, where Mrs. Claus flips a switch that lights up all the trees in the downtown park.”

Of course, following the downtown lighting, we have the Christmas Light Parade and then the showcase. Inspired by her own Victorian home on Vine Street, Moye conspired with her neighbor Grace Pucci to start the tradition.

Aside from the many houses that are decorated, there will were vendors serving goodies such as popcorn, cotton candy, gingerbread cookies, as well as coffee and hot chocolate provided by The Salvation Army. Past years have debuted dancers performing on a stage near Glen Speck Elementary School, carolers, and, of course, the prominent big white snowmen displayed outside of every Victorian home on the Vine Street walk. This year, Highlands Church brought in real snow for kids to play in.

“It gives you a warm feeling,” said Moye reflecting on this year’s showcase. “What is exciting is seeing so many people enjoying themselves. It’s overwhelming.”

Feature Image: Athena (no last name given) sings in front of one of the houses during the Vine Street Victorian Showcase on Dec. 9. Photo by Camille DeVaul/PRP

