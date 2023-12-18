PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles is currently recruiting for new members of the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee. They are currently accepting applications to fill seven total member positions, three at-large membership positions and four community organization affiliate membership positions.

The Committee shall provide a forum for citizens to review and report to both the City Council of the City of Paso Robles (“City Council”) and the community as a whole on matters relating to Supplemental Sales Tax revenues and expenditures resulting from both Measure N-12, approved by the voters in 2012, and Measure J-20, approved by the voters in 2020.

The Committee has two distinct roles: oversight and advice. The oversight role is the higher priority: Paso citizens need to know whether the voter-approved supplemental sales tax revenues are being spent on community priorities established by the City Council, based on information gained from business and resident surveys and other means. At each regular meeting, the Committee shall review the latest accounting for each of the ballot measures, which shall summarize funds generated and expended. The Committee shall determine if the funds were spent appropriately, and report that to the Council and public. The intent is for expenditures by the City in the priority areas to equal or exceed the revenues generated by the measures.

The Committee meets on a quarterly basis during the months of February, May, August, and November, on the third Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. Meetings are typically held in the Council Chamber at 1000 Spring Street and last approximately two hours.

A member’s regular term of appointment shall be three years, starting on April 1, 2024. They are currently accepting applications to fill seven total member positions, three at-large membership positions and four community organization affiliate membership positions. To qualify as an appointee of an affiliated community organization, the appointee must be nominated by a community organization and a letter of nomination from the applicable organization must be submitted with your application.

Applications for serving as a committee member on the Supplemental Sales Tax Oversight Committee will be accepted until January 31, 2024.

If you are interested serving on this advisory body please submit an application at prcity.com/1181/Vacancies-and-Applications by January 31, 2024. Interviews are tentatively scheduled for Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 5 p.m. All applicants should plan to be available to interview in person.

