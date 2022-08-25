Chris Bausch was appointed to fill Maria Garcia’s vacated seat

PASO ROBLES — Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee Chris Bausch was appointed last night to fill the vacated City Council seat.

Following the resignation of City Council member Maria Garcia, City Council made the decision to open applications to appoint someone to fill her seat until the end of her term, Dec. 1. The position is an at-large seat for the remainder of the term.

Garcia resigned from her seat on Paso Robles City Council on Aug. 2 after she notified the City Manager and City Attorney of a change in her personal residency, which precludes her from serving as a council member.

Council conducted interviews last night during a special City Council meeting. There were four applicants interviewed: Chris Bausch, Keith Boyd, Lars Jorgensen, and Rick Van Sant.

Ultimately, Council chose to appoint Bausch, who happens to also be the only candidate running to fill Garcia’s District 2 seat in the November Election.

During his interview, Bausch said his goal with the school board was to achieve financial stability. He now feels that it has been achieved, and it is time for him to move on. He added the District is in good hands with Assistant Superintendent, Business Services, Brad Pawlowski, overseeing their finances.

With Bausch being appointed to City Council, he must vacate his position on the school board and as such, submitted his letter of resignation last night to Superintendent Curt Dubost.

Dear Superintendent Dubost,

It is with a heavy heart and no small sense of regret that I inform you that earlier this evening my application to complete the term of former Councilmember Maria Garcia was accepted by Mayor Martin, and Councilmembers Strong, Gregory, and Hamon. My being sworn in effectively ends my ten years of service to the students, families, and staff of the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District. I look forward to continuing to serve the larger community of Paso Robles and beginning a new chapter of working alongside our dedicated City Staff.

I thank those who inspired me to run for the school board and then encouraged me to run again. I thank those who taught me how to be an effective board member, especially Dr. Kathleen McNamara and Board President Jay Packer. To the citizens, parents, and staff who shared their information with me and trusted that I would do something positive with it, know that I tried. I apologize that I often fell short of your expectations.

Thanks to the sacrifice of District employees, the watchful guidance of Diana Larsen, the prudence of CBO Brad Pawlowski, and generous COVID funding, Paso Robles schools are in a much more positive cash position than when I arrived and should remain so for many years to come. Beyond the budget, more work, more dialogue, and more effort are needed to ensure that the values of our hometown Paso Robles will continue to be instilled in our children. Voters, parents, grandparents, board members, and board candidates, it is up to you to protect the children who come to our schools to learn. Please do not take our children’s future for granted. If you are not already involved, please consider what is at stake.

Thank you Paso Robles for the privilege of serving our schools. It has truly been an honor.

Very best regards,

Chris Bausch

