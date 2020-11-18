PASO ROBLES – Paso Robles City Manager Tom Frutchey has announced his retirement. His last day with the City will be Feb. 3, 2021. Mr. Frutchey has been with the City since January of 2016.

During his five years with the City of Paso Robles, Mr. Frutchey led the City organization as Paso Robles was coming out of the Great Recession, experiencing tourism growth, implementing significant street repair and maintenance work, and most recently, responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He has overseen many changes and projects, including, among others:

Facilitating the approval of Olsen-South Chandler, Beechwood, and Gateway Specific Plans

Advancing Economic Development priorities

Enhancing the City’s Community Engagement program

Increasing General Fund Reserves

Building a caring and diverse workforce committed to public service

Advancing Riverbed cleanup efforts to protect public safety

Passing Measure J-20 Sales Tax to maintain essential City services

Reducing the City’s unfunded liabilities and setting the City on a path of fiscal sustainability

Emerging successfully from this very trying 2020, with the pandemic, active shooter incident, River Fire, among other challenges.

Mr. Frutchey indicated that, with the passage of Measure J-20, the likely multi-year impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the imminent start of next year’s budget development process, this feels like the most appropriate time to transfer leadership of the organization to the next generation. He stated that he believes “the individuals and generations who will be most impacted by the budget decision process should be in charge of making those decisions.”

Prior to coming to Paso Robles, Mr. Frutchey was also the City Manager in Pacific Grove, Los Altos Hills, Campbell, and Oxnard, and general manager of Hollister Ranch. He also spent time in the private sector, having been the president of Borla Performance, a manufacturing company, and the utility services company’s vice president. Mr. Frutchey has a Master’s Degree in Public Policy from UC Berkeley and a Bachelor’s Degree in Government from Dartmouth College. He is a proud father, grandfather, and avid road cyclist.

Mr. Frutchey thanked Council for the opportunity they provided him and praised their “ability to bring divergent perspectives to every issue and to always work collaboratively and respectfully to find a way to merge those perspectives in crafting decisions that are best for the entire community.” He also communicated his utmost respect and fondness for the City staff with whom he has worked, as they are truly committed to “leaving the City a greater and better place than it was when it was entrusted to them.”

Mayor Martin commended Mr. Frutchey’s leadership of the City over the last five years, remembering that he invested time to learn much about the City before interviewing for the job, demonstrating a true interest in and commitment to the community. He also lauded the way that Mr. Frutchey personally conducts an oath of office not only for elected officials starting with the City but for each City employee when they start or are promoted, instilling the importance of their commitment to public service. City Council and staff wish Mr. Frutchey the best in his well-earned retirement after his decades of public service.

Council will be determining the next steps in the days and weeks to come.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related