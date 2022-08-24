Fall sports return for their first non-modified season in two years

NORTH COUNTY — Summer may be at its end, and class is back in session, but there is always a silver lining — fall sports are back.

“We are so excited to get off to a rocking start for this fall’s sports,” said Paso Robles Athletic Director Tori Loney. “Our volleyball, tennis, water polo, golf, football, and cross country are all raring to go.”

After two years of modified fall sports seasons, student-athletes are back on the fields, and the bleachers are open to fans everywhere. We kicked off football season on Friday, Aug. 19, with the Templeton Eagles scrimmaging against King City, Atascadero Greyhounds playing against the Santa Ynez Pirates, and Paso Robles Bearcats against Kingsburg.

advertisement

“I will say having the back-to-school rally in the gym has set the tone that interscholastic-based athletics are fully back,” said Templeton High School Athletic Director Joe Farley. “We are excited to welcome the community back to all of our contests and root for the Eagles. Our athletes have been putting in work all summer long to compete for league and CIF titles, and we will be ecstatic to see everyone at our competitions.”

While Atascadero and Paso Robles didn’t come home with the scores they hoped for — both games ending in 35-0 defeats — they got out first-game jitters in time to face each other in a rivalry game on Sept. 2 at the Atascadero Memorial Stadium.

Atascadero High School Athletic Director Sam DeRose said, “The full return to athletics has brought a vibrant, positive energy and excitement to student-athletes, coaches, and the community.”

Templeton High School kicked off its season with its inaugural girls golf team competing in its first mini-tournament at Hunter Ranch Golf Course. There, the Lady Eagles placed third out of nine teams.

Farley wrapped up what his athletes have accomplished this past week: “This year at Templeton High is our first year offering a girls golf team. We have participated in two tournaments with the team finishing in third place with the first tournament of the season.”

He added, “Our girls volleyball team started the season with a come-from-behind win over last year’s Ocean League champs last Thursday. The girls are determined to be back in the Mountain League.”

Other teams to follow at Templeton High School this season are football and the girls tennis teams.

Atascadero High School currently has boys and girls water polo, girls golf and volleyball to follow. Cross country will soon begin at all of the schools.

“The opportunity to fully experience the culture and traditions embodied in our programs has been wonderful to observe and be a part of,” said DeRose of his school getting back into fall sports.

At Paso Robles High School are boys and girls water polo, girls volleyball, girls golf, and girls tennis.

Loney summed up some of what their athletes have been up to this past week: “We had a great first week where our girls volleyball dominated over rival Atascadero. They also pulled out a stunning win against Monache High School out of Porterville. Girls tennis has had a very full preseason set of contests and plans to compete with Rocklin and Chico out of Northern California this weekend.”

There is an overwhelming feeling of excitement from athletic directors to be back in full swing of things.

“With the return of our fall sports under quite different circumstances compared to the last couple of years, it feels wonderful to get the Bearcats back into competition mode,” said Loney. “Our participation numbers are up and our coaches are enthusiastic about the upcoming seasons. Anyone looking to come out and support our Bearcat athletes can find our sports schedules on our website.”

You can find our first Athlete of the Week on page 3. Be sure to check the same page each week for your local sports news and weekly schedules.

Photos by Bob Mahoney

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...