Annual event supports Honor Flight Central Coast California

PASO ROBLES — Central Coast wineries and tasting rooms are stepping up in support of Honor Flight Central Coast California this Memorial Day weekend, May 27-29.

More than two dozen wineries are participating in “Vino for Vets,” an annual fundraiser that supports Honor Flight, the local organization that takes veterans on trips to Washington DC to visit the memorials that honor their military service.

Vino for Vets is a unique promotion in which individual wineries and tasting rooms volunteer to showcase Honor Flight. Funds are raised via efforts that may include donating a percentage of tasting room fees and wine sales, displaying special Honor Flight donation jars, or offering special promotions and sale incentives in tasting rooms.

advertisement

“The beauty of Vino for Vets,” said Honor Flight board president Bear McGill, “is that anything goes. Our winery supporters choose their own participation levels. We know they’ve been hard hit through COVID and are still recovering, and despite that, they are stepping up to help our organization in many different and creative ways. We are so grateful.”

McGill noted that not only does Vino for Vets generate funds for the group, but it also puts a spotlight on Honor Flight.

“Our winery partners are so good to us. They give us visibility we can’t readily create for ourselves,” he said, adding that he hopes area residents and visitors will support the wineries and thank them for all they do for the community.

Vino for Vets is slated to run Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Memorial Weekend, May 27-29. Individual winery participation dates may vary.

The promotion comes on the heels of Honor Flight’s April 24 trip, a first-ever charter flight that took 72 veterans (more than triple the usual) to Washington, D.C. The group returned home to Santa Maria and a welcome from an exuberant, overflow crowd of 1,000 well-wishers.

“It was just unbelievable,” said McGill. “We’ve never had anything like it. We just feel so connected to, and appreciative, of our community. Vino for Vets is another example of that support.”

Vino for Vets participants as of press time are listed below. Visit HonorFlight.org and Facebook for updates.

Participating wineries are:

Ancient Peaks Winery

AronHill Vineyards

Asuncion Ridge Vineyards

Barr Estate Winery

Barton Family Wine/Grey Wolf Cellars

Bella Luna Estate Winery

Castoro Cellars

Croad Vineyards

Cutruzzola Vineyards

Donati Family Winery

Dubost Winery

Eberle Winery

Jack Creek Cellars

Law Estate Wines

Le Vigne Winery

Midnight Cellars

Niner Wine Estates

Oso Libre Winery

Penman Springs Vineyard

Pianetta Winery

Tin City Distillery / Wine Shine Spirits

Tobin James Cellars

Tolo Cellars

Whalebone Winery

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...