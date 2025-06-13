Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber takes to the skies for second annual tribute to veterans and fallen aviator Sherman Smoot

PASO ROBLES — On Thursday, June 6, the skies above Paso Robles were filled with remembrance and reverence as the second annual Sherman’s Legacy Flight took off in honor of D-Day’s 81st anniversary and the enduring legacy of local Navy aviator Sherman Smoot.

The event, hosted by Honor Flight Central Coast, paid tribute to Smoot’s lifelong devotion to aviation and veterans. Smoot, who passed away in a plane accident in 2022, was born into an aviation family in San Luis Obispo and raised at the original Paso Robles airport. His storied career took flight in 1971, eventually serving as a Navy pilot flying F-4Js from the USS Ranger during the Vietnam War.

This year’s commemorative flight carried local veterans aboard Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber — a historic C-47 aircraft based at the Estrella Warbirds Museum. Although too late for the D-Day invasion in 1944, Betsy served in the 9th Air Force and later in the Berlin Airlift. She remains one of the most authentic WWII-era aircraft still flying today.

Friday’s flight departed at 11 a.m., soaring over Morro Rock and Hearst Castle before returning to cheers and American flags at the museum. Veterans chosen for the flight are often those unable to travel with Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., due to health concerns — giving them a chance to experience a unique honor closer to home.

Robert Tolan, vice chairman of Honor Flight Central Coast and a veteran himself, emphasized the significance of the day: “When Lori reached out to Honor Flight about the idea, we jumped right on it. We always try to get veterans who can’t make it to D.C. involved — this gives them something unforgettable.”

Tolan’s own journey with the organization began in his teens, helping his father and other founding members of the nonprofit.

“When I got back from active duty in 2015, I was involved,” said Tolan. “My dad was actually one of the founding members. And then I became the vice chair in 2020.”

Tolan’s involvement deepened over time, as his passion for supporting veterans and connecting generations found a natural home within the organization.

“I just naturally came involved with it, and then when they needed more help … they wanted a younger generation to come in,” Tolan explained. “I started helping with social media and videos and promotional stuff, and then they eventually called me in to be vice chair … I want to bridge that gap between the younger generation of veterans and the older generation as well.”

Cadets from the Grizzly Academy also played a key role in the day’s success, assisting veterans with mobility and helping them to their seats.

“They love the veterans. They always have treated them so well … they’re always a huge help. I’ve always loved the Grizzly Academy,” Tolan shared.

For more information on Honor Flight, please visit honorflightccc.org

Feature Image: Sherman Smoot’s wife Laurie (third from left), along with family and friends, gathers for a photo following the second annual Sherman’s Legacy Flight — held in honor of the 81st anniversary of D-Day and celebrating the lasting legacy of the beloved local Navy aviator at Estrella Warbirds Museum. Photo by Derek Luff/PRP

