On the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month — one hundred and four years ago — World War I ended with an armistice signing between the Allies and Germany. It was 20 years later, on May 13, 1938, that November 11 was anointed as Armistice Day and proclaimed as “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace.”

This November, we remember all those who served in “the war to end all wars” and every war since. Armistice Day was set aside as a day to remember the cost of war, the treasures of freedom, and the purpose of peace.

advertisement

Take time to attend one of the Veteran’s Day events in remembrance of the cost of war and the peaceful purpose of Armistice Day these 104 years ago.

Veteran’s Day Services to take place on Friday, November 11

Paso Robles

Paso Robles District Cemetery

45 Nacimiento Lake Drive November 11 • 11 a.m.

The program features an invocation, Pledge of Allegiance, welcome, guest speaker, patriotic songs, flyover, closing prayer, honor guard, Taps, and complimentary refreshments following the ceremony.

Flags are placed at all identified Veteran’s graves by American Legion Post 50 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10965. Flags are available in the office if your Veteran’s grave is missed. Volunteers are needed to set up Avenue of Flags at 7 a.m. and remove by 3:30 p.m. Call (805)238-4544 to volunteer.

Atascadero

Faces of Freedom Veterans Memorial

8038 Portola Road (at Morro Road). November 11 • 11 a.m.

The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Friday, November 11, at 11 a.m. The memorial is located at the corner of Portola and Hwy 41 (Morro Road) in Atascadero.

The event will include the flyover by the Estrella Warbirds and the presentation of colors by the Cal Poly ROTC, accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes & Drum. The guest speaker is Chief Warrant Officer Rod Dykhouse, and the Veteran of the Year presented to Specialist 4 John Couch. Also, the laying of the memorial wreath with TAPS played by Dr. Castellanos and the special presentation of quilts to local Veterans by the local Quilts of Valor guild. Following the event is a no-host BBQ by the Kiwanis.

For more information, visit facesoffreedommemorial.org

Other Veteran’s Resources

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2814

VFW was organized in 1899 when men returning from the Spanish-American War (1898) and the Philippine Insurrection (1899- 1902) found they had no benefits, rights, or services. The VFW’s mission is to “Ensure that veterans are respected for their service, always receive their earned entitlements, and are recognized for the sacrifices they and their loved ones have made on behalf of this great country.”

VFW 2814 is a nonprofit organization comprised of veterans of foreign wars and their families who are dedicated to serving, caring for, and supporting other veterans and their families in San Luis Obispo County and beyond. Learn more at vfwpost2814.org.

Honor Flight Central Coast

Honor Flight’s Mission is to honor America’s veterans by taking them to Washington, D.C., on their “Tour of Honor” to visit and reflect at their memorials which have been built to honor their service.

Founded in 2007 from the merger of two separate organizations, Honor Flight and HonorAir, the Honor Flight Network has helped usher 200,000 veterans to view their memorials. Co-founders Earl Morse and Jeff Miller, both sons of war veterans, received the Presidential Citizens Medal from George W. Bush in the Oval Office in 2008. Since its inception, the organization has helped facilitate chapter openings throughout the United States.

Local veterans can apply for the tour online at honorflightccc.org, email info@honorflightccc.org, or call (805)610-4012.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...