SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Department of Child Support Services participated in SLO County’s annual “Turkey Trot.”

The San Luis Obispo County Department of Child Support Services’ (SLO DCSS) role is to assist families and facilitate consistent financial and medical support for children.

The Department worked closely with the San Luis Obispo County Food Bank during the initial months of COVID through their assignments at the Emergency Operations Center (EOC).

When presented with the opportunity to participate in SLO County Food Bank’s Turkey Trot, staff were eager to lend a hand.

The Department set a goal to provide 350 meals to families, but with staff’s donations, they surpassed the goal and provided over 1,600 meals for SLO County residents.

“Being a public servant is a gratifying role, but seeing staff voluntarily come together to provide meals for families in need shows their strong commitment to positively impacting the lives of others.”—Natalie Walter, Director.

