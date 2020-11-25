SAN LUIS OBISPO — San Luis Obispo County Assessor Tom J. Bordonaro Jr. reminds all homeowners, disabled veterans and eligible nonprofit organizations that they may file claims for property tax exemptions.

The Homeowner’s Exemption exempts up to $7,000 in taxable property value if the claim is timely filed or postmarked by Feb. 18, 2020, and up to $5,600 if filed late postmarked by Dec. 10, 2020.

“If you received your Homeowner’s Exemption last year, and you still own and occupy the same property this year, you do not need to file again. Your exemption automatically remains in place,” Bordonaro Jr. stated.

The Disabled Veteran’s Exemption is available to the exempt taxable value of a property owned by a veteran who is 100% disabled due to service-related illness or injury. The exemption might be up to $214,910 if timely filed postmarked by Feb. 18, 2020, and up to $207,746 if filed late postmarked by Dec. 10, 2020.

To be eligible for either of the above exemptions this year, claimants must have owned and occupied the property as their principal place of residence as of 12:01 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020.

Please call the Assessor’s office or visit the website for eligibility requirements and claim forms.

Specific nonprofit organizations might be eligible for an exemption from property tax if they were using the property for exempt purposes on Jan. 1, 2020. For the full exemption, the organization must have filed or postmarked their claim for Church, Religious or Welfare Exemption by Feb. 18, 2020. Claimants may be eligible for 90% of the exemption if the claim is postmarked by Dec. 31, 2020.

For more information, contact Hayley Smith, Property Transfer Technician in the Assessor’s Office, at 805-788-2040. The fax number is 805-781-4034.

The Assessor’s main office is located in Room D-360 of the County Government Center, 1055 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. The telephone number is 805-781-5643. There is a branch office in Atascadero at 6565 Capistrano Ave. Information is also available on the website at www.slocounty.ca.gov/Assessor.

