The Koto Group began work on complex of modern and affordable apartments scheduled to open in the fall

PASO ROBLES — The transformation of old Grandview Apartments on the southern end of Paso Robles began this week.

The dilapidated complex was purchased by The Koto Group and Doug Wetton Properties. The vision for their Vista Robles project at the corner of Spring Street and Niblick Road will be a total redo. Upon completion, it will have 54 apartments.

The units will feature private patios, engineered wood flooring, granite countertops, washer/dryer in each unit, air conditioning and all new electrical and plumbing. The facade facing Spring Street will also be reimagined. All units will feature green upgrades with water-efficient fixtures and high-efficiency appliances, HVAC, and lighting. The complex will be pet friendly, too.

“We couldn’t be happier to begin this project, which will bring new life to Paso’s Spring Street gateway,” said James Knapp, President of The Koto Group, which has rental developments in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. “For too long this site was a negative for residents and an eyesore in the community. We are on a mission to create a complex that residents and the city can be proud to call home.”

In May of 2019, residents of the old Grandview Apartments filed a class-action lawsuit against landlords, Ebrahim and Fahimeh Madadi of Santa Barbara, accusing them of renting unsafe apartments that had mold and were infested with vermin. A court ruling allowed for the tenants to be evicted and the property was put up for sale in early 2020.

As resident-focused companies, The Koto Group and Doug Wetton Properties’ project will revitalize the community’s entrance while addressing the growing drought of middle-class housing in the region.

Vista Robles will be a modern, updated and walkable option for housing with close proximity to Downtown and expansive views of the Salinas River.

One-bedroom apartments will be available in the $1,500-$1,575 range; two-bedroom apartments will be in the $1,600-$1,700 range; and three-bedroom apartments will be in the $1,850-$1,900 range.

“We hope this project will help to fill a gap missing for renters in Paso Robles by providing a modern, updated and walkable property at a middle price point,” Knapp said. “We aim to deliver high value — and create a true community — for our residents.”

Reconstruction began June 15 and will continue through the summer. The Koto Group is targeting to be open by September 2020 with leasing beginning in mid-July.

The Koto Group takes a holistic approach to the entire resident experience, from utilizing the latest technology to providing seven-day-a-week text-based communication to all residents, and offering a suite of additional amenities such as housekeeping services and moving assistance.

“We know that our residents put so much trust in our team to provide their home, and our goal is to provide a boutique level of individual service to our residents and clients while using industry-leading software and best practices,” Knapp said.

For more information on The Koto Group, visit kotogroup.com.

