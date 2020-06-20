We just thought we would give a shout out to our natural world from which we all get our sustenance and life. It is still spinning and there is still something bigger than all of your personal problems. We hope you share joy with the world today, because it multiplies when you do!
Here’s a few articles from across the spectrum of news to get you up to speed!
- Summer solstice 2020: Sensual traditions on the longest day of the year (CNN)
- Happy, summer solstice 2020! Google Doodle celebrates Earth’s changing seasons (Space.com)
- How To Watch Today’s June Solstice Live From Stonehenge (Forbes)
- Summer Solstice 2020: How Midsummer Is Celebrated Around the World (Newsweek)
- We’ve reached peak daylight. Here’s a guide to the 2020 summer solstice. (Washington Post)
- Rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will coincide with summer solstice 2020 (New York Post)
- Get set for strawberry moon: NASA’s top tips for June skywatchers (Fox News)
Enjoy!