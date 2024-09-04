Two of the team’s first-year members scored within the top 10 individuals at the contest

By Paso Robles High School FFA Chapter

Guest Contributor

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Livestock Judging Team members recently made a significant mark at the Chico State Livestock Camp, showcasing their skills and dedication while gaining invaluable experience in the world oflivestock evaluation.

The camp, hosted by California State University, Chico, brought together aspiring young livestock judges from various regions to hone their skills under the guidance of experienced professionals in the field. The Paso Robles team, composed of Priscilla Utter, Briley Bowen, Liam Clark, Maddie Gardner, Reese Ponti, and Reese Raymond, was eager to participate, eager to learn, and ready to demonstrate its abilities.

Throughout the camp, participants engaged in hands-on activities, including evaluating different livestock breeds, understanding conformation standards, and learning the intricacies of oral reasoning. The Paso Robles team members were particularly impressed with the expert instruction it received.

“The Chico State Livestock Camp was an incredible opportunity for us,” said Chapter President Briley Bowen. “My favorite part was getting to develop my reasons and better my understanding of different classes.”

The camp also emphasized the importance of teamwork and communication skills, which are essential in livestock judging competitions. Team members participated in mock judging contests, where they practiced articulating their evaluations clearly and confidently.

The Paso Robles Livestock Judging Team’s hard work paid off at this event. Two of the team’s first-year members scored within the top 10 individuals at the contest. Congratulations to Liam Clark for being the third-high individual for the Junior Division and Reese Raymond for being the sixth-high individual in the Novice Division. They returned home with new techniques, improved skills, and a renewed sense of determination to excel in future competitions.

As the livestock industry continues to evolve, events like the Chico State Livestock Camp play a crucial role in preparing the next generation of agricultural leaders. The Paso Robles Livestock Judging Team is excited to apply what it has learned as it prepares for upcoming competitions, showcasing its dedication to the art of livestock evaluation and its love for agriculture.

Featured Image: Members of the Paso Robles Livestock Judging Team (from left) Maddie Gardner, Reese Ponti, Reese Raymond, Briley Bowen, Priscilla Utter, and Liam Clark are shown at the Chico State Livestock Camp. Photo provided by PRHS FFA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...