Meet Carol!

Carol is a sweet, quirky 4–5-year-old cattle dog mix with a playful heart and a laid-back vibe. Indoors, she adores lounging in her cozy crate (lovingly dubbed her “terrarium”), but take her outside and she’s all about off-leash creek hikes, showing off her cattle dog roots. Carol does have a seizure condition, but it’s easily managed with affordable medication — just two pills a day keep her happy and healthy. She’s spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and located in Templeton. Carol is ready to bring her deadpan sense of humor and lovable personality into a home of her own — you’ll be laughing in no time!

advertisement

CCHDR Pet of the Week: Carol!

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...