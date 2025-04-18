CCHDR Pet of the Week: Carol!

Meet Carol!
Carol is a sweet, quirky 4–5-year-old cattle dog mix with a playful heart and a laid-back vibe. Indoors, she adores lounging in her cozy crate (lovingly dubbed her “terrarium”), but take her outside and she’s all about off-leash creek hikes, showing off her cattle dog roots. Carol does have a seizure condition, but it’s easily managed with affordable medication — just two pills a day keep her happy and healthy. She’s spayed, microchipped, up-to-date on vaccines, and located in Templeton. Carol is ready to bring her deadpan sense of humor and lovable personality into a home of her own — you’ll be laughing in no time!
Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org
Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org