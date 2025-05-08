CCHDR Pet of the Week: Harley!

Meet Harley!
Harley is a 6-year-old, 35lb border collie mix who loves belly rubs, learns quickly, and thrives on structure. He’s polite with other dogs, good with farm animals, and crate-trained. Harley’s looking for a breed-savvy home to support his continued growth. Located in Arroyo Grande, he’s neutered, microchipped, and up-to-date on vaccines.
Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org
Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org