Record-breaking swim, historic volleyball matchups, and playoff pushes highlight thrilling end to PRHS spring sports season

PASO ROBLES — As the school year nears its end, Paso Robles High School’s spring sports teams are hitting their stride — and making history in the process.

Leading the charge is senior swimmer Garrett Haggmark, who delivered a dominant performance at the CCAA Swim & Dive League Finals. Haggmark shattered his own school records in the 50M Free (20.99) and 100M Free (46.83) during Tuesday’s prelims. But he wasn’t done — by Thursday’s finals, Haggmark set a new County record in the 50M Free with a blistering time of 20.52 seconds, earning him the unofficial title of “King of the Pool.” He is now the fastest swimmer in the history of San Luis Obispo County.

Meanwhile, PRHS’s Girls Beach Volleyball team is making history of its own. For the first time ever, the Bearcats will hosted a CIF Tournament game on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Bearcat Beach Volleyball Complex. They faced off against Nipomo in a first-round matchup, the teams come in evenly matched, having split their regular-season series. Admission was free, and a win would send the Bearcats to Cal Poly’s Swanson Beach Complex for the next round. The final score of the game was unavailable at the time of printing.

advertisement

Later that evening, fans could walk across the street to Gil Asa Gym, where the Boys Indoor Volleyball team also hosted a CIF First Round matchup, this time against Cabrillo High School at 6 p.m. Ranked #3 in Division III, the Bearcats are hoping a win will set up another home game next week. Supporters are encouraged to pack the stands for both matches and help create a true home-court advantage. The final score of the game was unavailable at the time of printing.

Elsewhere on campus, Bearcat Baseball is on a tear, winning 9 of their last 11 games as they chase a league title with just three games left in the regular season. Not to be outdone, the Girls Softball team continued its strong showing with a 5-2 win over Atascadero, completing a season sweep of their rivals.

Looking ahead, Bearcat Boosters are seeking donors to continue the cherished tradition of Friday night flyovers at home football games. In partnership with the Estrella Warbirds Museum, PRHS is the only high school in the nation with ceremonial flyovers — a unique tradition the school hopes to preserve for its six home games next season. Those interested in contributing can contact Bearcat Boosters at (805) 434-8393

With record-breaking performances and history-making moments, Bearcat athletes are closing out the year with pride, passion, and plenty to cheer about.

Like this: Like Loading...