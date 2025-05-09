“Then you have to remember to be thankful, but in May, one simply can’t help being thankful that they are alive, if for nothing else.”

May brings us the warm and colorful vibes of Spring, and summer with longer days, warmer weather and blooming flowers. We’re also given a full calendar of events to enjoy as we emerge from cabin fever.

May Day arrives on Thursday, May 1, with the European Festivals celebrating the beginning of summer — signifying we’re in the middle of the Spring Equinox in March and the Summer Solstice in June. It’s a time to reminisce, enjoy abundance, new beginnings, and a life of Joy.

Downtown Main Street Association opens the May Event Calendar on Thursday, May 8, by hosting The Horseless Carriage Club of America in the City Park from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. These gas, steam, and electric motor vehicles were built or manufactured before 1916.

“Old cars embody a time in history that we can never replicate.” “The beauty of an old car is the passion it fuels in us.” (Unknown)

Thank you, Main Street Association, for making Saturday, May 10, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., The Paso Robles Olive and Lavender Festival to fill the City Park with arts and crafts, lavender honey and gelato, olive and lavender demos, free olive oil tastings and more. Admission is free! This is the perfect time and place to shop for those special Mother’s Day gifts for Sunday.

Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 11.

“Mothers hold their children’s Hands for a short while, but their hearts forever.”

Our Full Flower Moon shows up on Monday, May 12.

“A full moon is a mirror reflecting the soul of the night.” (Unknown)

Armed Forces Day is recognized on May 17, the third Saturday of May. Fly your flag and pay tribute to the men and women currently serving in the armed forces.

“We must never forget why we need our military. Our Armed Forces exist solely to insure our nation is safe so that each and every one of us can sleep soundly at night, knowing we have guardians at the gate.” Lt. Colonel Allen West.

We close this May Calendar with the always popular Golden State Classics Car Show in Paso Robles.

On May 23 the annual pre-show Party, Dinner, Dance, and Tour of Woodland Auto Displays happens from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. Saturday, May 24, the City Park will fill with Classic Cars and Trucks from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with events all day. For all the details, go to: info@goldenstateclassics.org

“Those who have long enjoyed such privileges as we enjoy forget in time that men have died to win them.” Franklin D. Roosevelt

Memorial Day is observed on Monday, May 26. It’s a federal Holiday in the USA dedicated to honoring military personnel who have died in service. Contact your local Veteran for information on ceremonies, normally at 11 a.m., all over the county on this day!

As we wrap up a busy May and head into summer, remember: “Rest is not idleness, and to lie sometimes on the grass under trees on a summer day, listening to the murmur of the water, or watching the clouds float across the sky, is by no means a waste of time.” John Lubboc

