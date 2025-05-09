Promo: 20% off weight loss & detox products

If you haven’t already had a chance to cleanse and detox during January here is another opportunity to do so before summer sneaks around the corner. Winter is the perfect season to detox. Being a slow season with minimal activity, it can be a great time to cleanse your body from holiday indulgences, providing more energy and stronger immunity during the cold months. This is why we are excited to announce 20% off all detox and weight loss products!

We would like to introduce a new product by Ancient Nutrition for weight loss that is quickly becoming a customer and staff favorite: the Vanilla Cinnamon Whey Protein. This protein is formulated to assist your body in burning calories and promoting fat loss. This powder contains a clinical dose of cinnamon, which is used to help boost your metabolism. Also, since it has an A2/A2 nonfat milk protein, this may prevent most negative lactose intolerant responses that can occur when taking regularly formulated whey protein.

Paring this Ancient Nutrition whey protein with another product we carry called AMPK Charge+ by Quicksilver Scientific may boost your results. This is because AMPK is a naturally occurring hormone that has been shown in studies to promote healthy digestion and satiation. This product is a highly bioavailable metabolic activator that helps support fat breakdown, healthy aging, and energy metabolism.

Another blend for healthy weight management is a product called Metabolism by LifeSeasons. This product supports your body’s natural ability to manage weight and boost energy. It is great for promoting healthy blood sugar levels, feeling satiated for longer periods, and helping with cravings by maintaining a healthy digestive pH to enhance nutrient absorption.

Lastly, we’d like to mention the Akkermansia live probiotic product by Pendulum. The akkermansia is a probiotic strain that has been shown to help promote weight loss, break down fat, and inflammation. Fun fact: sometimes, when one is struggling with their weight, it can be a result of missing this specific probiotic strain.

Stop by and ask us questions about our detox and weight loss products in-store today! We’re located at 1213 Pine Street in downtown Paso and online at naturalalternativenutrition.com. We’d love to assist you with your health goals.

Happy May,

The Natural Alternative Team

