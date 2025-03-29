CCHDR Pet of the Week: Ryatt!

Meet Ryatt!

This sweet and goofy German Shepherd mix was found as a stray in Tranquility and has finally landed in a loving foster home. At just 7 months old (as of February) and 60lbs (and still growing!), he’s getting the structure and training he needs to thrive.

Ryatt is already a quick learner — he knows sit, lay down, and here, and he’s working on stay, wait (for food), okay (release command), and shake. He’s doing great with crate training, is very food motivated, and best of all — he’s cat-friendly! He also loves other dogs but brings plenty of playful puppy energy.

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

