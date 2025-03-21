CCHDR Pet of the Week: Shasta!

Meet Shasta!

Let’s give a warm welcome to our special guest, Shasta! This sweet and spunky one-year-old American Cattle Dog is all dressed up and ready for adoption. She’s healthy, spayed, vaccinated, and microchipped. Shasta loves playing with her dog friends and has a mischievous streak, always seeing what she can get away with! She’s been bravely tackling new experiences — like car rides and meeting new people — and she’s doing great. She even flew in on a private plane for this interview, though she much prefers having her paws on solid ground.

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

