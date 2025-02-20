More than 75 wineries to donate 10 percent of Sales to Woods Humane Society on April 26-27

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — Wine 4 Paws, the 17th annual, weekend-long wine country fundraiser for the dogs and cats at Woods Humane Society, returns to SLO County on April 26 and 27. More than 75 wine, cider, olive oil, dining, and other businesses throughout the county will donate 10 percent of their proceeds from the weekend to support dogs and cats in need.

The event, which has raised more than $700,000 for homeless pets at Woods Humane Society since it began in 2009, commences with the annual Hayseed & Housdon Kick-Off Party on Friday, April 25, at Cal Coast Beer in Paso Robles. The full weekend’s lineup includes wine tasting, special wine sales, and unique ticketed events such as paint your pet parties, wine-paired dinners, vineyard dog walks, wine-blending seminars, and more.

Woods Humane Society CEO Emily L’Heureux said Wine 4 Paws is a crucial fundraiser for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit animal shelter.

“We are seeing crisis-level numbers of dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens in need of shelter across the state as the costs of providing shelter continue to rise,” she said. “On top of that, spring is baby season, which means Woods is also providinground-the-clock services for unwanted litters of puppies and kittens. Wine 4 Paws is essential to help us respond to these demands and save the lives of up to 3,000 pets in 2025.”

“With so many animals in need this year, I can’t wait to see how much impact our county’s many wine and pet enthusiasts can have in one fun weekend,” says Wine 4 Paws organizer Sarah Tomasetti. “Come enjoy all that the Central Coast has to offer while helping Woods Humane Society continue to care for homeless animals in our community who await loving homes.”

Wine 4 Paws event details and participating businesses can be found at Wine4Paws.com

Woods Humane Society is located at 875 Oklahoma Ave., San Luis Obispo, and at 2300 Ramona Road, Atascadero, and is open to the public daily from 12 to 5 p.m., with adoption hours from 12 to 4 p.m.

For more information about Woods, visit WoodsHumane.org or call (805) 543-9316.

