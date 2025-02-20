Local students honored for leadership, service, and patriotism

PASO ROBLES — The El Paso de Robles Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) is proud to announce the winners of its annual contests celebrating young citizens and their knowledge of American history.

Good Citizen Contest winner

This year, local high schools in North County were invited to participate in the DAR’s Good Citizen Contest, where students were judged based on their academic performance, participation in community and school activities, dependability, service to others, leadership, and patriotism. Students were also required to submit letters of recommendation, transcripts, a statement of future plans, and an essay on a given topic.

Two outstanding students were nominated this year. Adane Siegrist from Paso Robles High School, son of Nancy Siegrist of Creston, and Audrey Higgins from Templeton High School, daughter of Ben and Rochelle Higgins. Adane was the local chapter winner and also won at the district level.

Patriot of the American Revolution Essay Contest winner

Each year, the DAR sponsors the Patriot of the American Revolution Essay Contest for students in grades 9 through 12.Contestants were tasked with selecting an influential figure from the American Revolution era (1773-1783) and describing their contributions to the founding of our nation. This year’s winner is Katherine Nicholson, a student from Templeton High School and daughter of John E.D. and Cynthia Nicholson. Katherine’s essay also earned her the title of District VII winner.

American History Essay Contest winners

DAR also recognized outstanding students in the American History Essay Contest for grades 5 through 8. This year’stheme, “Enjoying A New Kind of Tea Party,” asked students to imagine themselves as women in North Carolina participating in a “tea party” following the Boston Tea Party.

Fifth-grade winner: Sabina Soenen, Heartland Charter School, daughter of Philippe and Marisa Soenen. Sabina also earned the district award.

Seventh-grade winner: Anna Ferrera, St. Rose Catholic School, daughter of Chris and Adrienne Ferrara. Anna also won the district award.

Eighth-grade winner: Lyla Morones, St. Rose Catholic School, daughter of Evan and Maggie Morones.

The El Paso de Robles Chapter of the DAR congratulates all winners for their exceptional essays and citizenship. These contests are an important part of the DAR’s mission to encourage young people to embrace their American heritage and continue to contribute positively to their communities.

Featured Image: Audrey Higgins and Adane Siegrist were nominated as finalists for the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) local chapter’s Good Citizen Contest. Adane was the winner and also won District VII. Photo provided by DAR

