Meet Poppy!

Poppy, a six-month-old cattle dog mix, is a resilient rescue pup living at the Rescue Ranch, often seen running alongside resident dog Abbie. Once feral, she has been undergoing rehabilitation with her dedicated foster mom, Wendy, who has worked tirelessly to help her adjust to domestic life. Though still shy, Poppy is curious about people, gently takes treats, and offers licks but isn’t a lap dog yet. She is housebroken, crate-trained, and thrives with other dogs. Weighing 30 lbs, she is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and ready to find a patient, loving home in Templeton to continue her journey.

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

