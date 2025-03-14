CCHDR Pet of the Week: Banjo!

Meet Banjo!

Meet Banjo, an 18-month-old Queensland/Collie mix who’s just the sweetest! He’s polite with everyone, both humans and pets. Banjo walks nicely on a leash, loves pack hikes, and is affectionate. He’s well-behaved and ready for a home to call his own, ideally lounging on a cozy dog bed.

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

