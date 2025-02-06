Meet Star!

Abandoned as a puppy with her sister in the Central Valley, Star came into CCHDR arms and is still looking for her forever home. The Aussie/Cattle Dog mix is currently doing well in her foster home with little kids, other dogs and more. Let’s find her a home!

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

