PASO ROBLES — The Western Bonanza Junior Livestock Show, Cal Poly’s renowned student-run event held on February 13-16 at the Paso Robles Event Center, marked its 40th anniversary with record-breaking participation. The event, which began in 1985 as a senior project featuring only a steer show, has grown into the largest student-run jackpot livestock show in the country.

Kaylen Jaime, a third-year agricultural communication student at Cal Poly, served as the marketing manager for this year’s milestone event. She played a key role in branding, merchandise, and media marketing to enhance the public image of Western Bonanza’s 40th anniversary.

“This is not like a traditional county fair show where the animals go to auction,” Jaime explained. “These animals stay with the exhibitors and travel throughout the state and country competing.”

Western Bonanza, which started as a steers-only show, now includes shows for cattle, steer, hogs, sheep, and goats, attracting exhibitors from across California and beyond. This year’s event saw over 900 exhibitors, 2,000 animals, and 6,000 entries, cementing its place as the largest jackpot show in California. Western Bonanza operates as a jackpot event with exhibitors paying entry fees to compete; winners receive monetary prizes rather than auctioning their animals. The event is entirely funded by sponsorships, ensuring that all exhibitor fees go directly into the prize pool.

“Western Bonanza has only grown since I have been a part of it, which has been super fun to see,” said Jaime.

Jaime herself has been involved with Western Bonanza since her freshman year, working her way up from an awards committee member to a leadership position. She takes pride in the impact students have on the event, emphasizing how their hard work makes the show a success year after year.

What sets Western Bonanza apart is its student-led structure. More than 200 Cal Poly students contributed to organizing and executing the event, handling everything from facilities management to marketing and logistics. With only one faculty advisor, Hailey-Rose Switzer, students take full ownership of planning and operations.

“This is all student run and this is the epitome of learn by doing. We only have one faculty member or adult advisor on the grounds. And so everything from the facilities to the ring clerks to the marketing entries office staff is all students,” Jaime explained. “We are learning how to get this done, and then we’re doing it for these exhibitors and their families.”

As Western Bonanza continues to expand, its future looks bright. The event’s growth, from just 75 exhibitors in its inaugural year to today’s massive participation, highlights its importance in the livestock showing community. Organizers are already planning for the next year, finding innovative ways to accommodate the increasing number of participants while maintaining the event’s excellence.

“I always get chills when I walk around the fairgrounds because I can point to things and be like, I did that … Western Bonanza would not be the same without all the students that helped put it on,” said Jaime.

Western Bonanza remains a testament to student dedication and agricultural excellence, continuing to thrive as a premier event in the livestock competition circuit.

Featured Image: This group of Cal Poly students were just part of the over 200 who contributed to organizing and executing the Western Bonanza, the largest jackpot livestock show in California, on Feb. 15. Contributed Photo

