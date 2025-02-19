Advocate honored for playing key role in branding Paso Robles as a wine and tourism hub

PASO ROBLES — For the past 14 years, Studios on the Park has brought the community together to celebrate the arts and honor outstanding local leaders. This year, the annual Sweet Art Fundraiser highlighted Stacie Jacob, a well-known advocate for Paso Robles’ tourism and wine industries.

“Our Sweet Art 2025 Fundraiser celebrated local community leader Stacie Jacob and her passion for Paso,” said Anne Laddon, founder of Studios on the Park.

Studios on the Park, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, is dedicated to making art accessible to all through education and interactive experiences. The organization provides a unique open studio environment, hosting regional and international artists, educational programs, and a gift gallery supporting arts programming for all ages.

“Lots of generosity among the people that donated wine and auction items and it was fantastic,” Laddon added about the event.

Jacob was celebrated with a Sunset Fundraising Soirée held at Sensorio on Tuesday, Feb. 11. Over 150 attendees enjoyed a private evening surrounded by Bruce Munro’s light installations, including Field of Light, Light Towers, Gone Fishing, Fireflies, and Dimensions. Guests sipped cocktails, savor hearty appetizers and desserts, and celebrate Jacob’s work in a dazzling setting. The event encouraged festive cowboy couture attire, inviting guests to embrace the spirit of Paso Robles.

Jacob, a seasoned marketing and public relations professional, has played a significant role in shaping Paso Robles’ brand as a premier wine and tourism destination. She is the President & CEO of Travel Paso and founder of Solterra Strategies, a firm specializing in branding and event management. Jacob’s work extends to collaborations with top industry names such as World of Pinot Noir, Presqu’ile, and McPrice Myers.

“Every year we honor a community leader who has been partly responsible for why the arts and culture is growing in Paso Robles,” Laddon said of the event.

Before leading Solterra and the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance, Jacob worked with Visit San Luis Obispo County, the Washington Wine Commission, and the global public relations firm Fleishman Hillard. Locally, she serves on the boards of REACH and the SLO County YMCA. Jacob was named a 2023 Wine Industry Leader by WineBusiness Monthly and has received several other accolades for her work. The Nebraska native, who grew up in a small farming community, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s agricultural journalism program.

Proceeds from the event support all of the opportunities that Studios on the Park brings to the community. Later this year, they are looking forward to announcing some more fun and lively fundraisers to fund their efforts. For more information on Studios on the Park and upcoming events, visit studiosonthepark.org

Featured Image: Stacie Jacob and her team cheers at the 14th Annual Sweet Art Fundraiser. Photo Courtesy of Studios on the Park

