At Her Table kicks off under Chef Candice Custodio, celebrating women in food, wine, and hospitality

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — For the past years, At Her Table has been a cornerstone of the Central Coast community, championing women in food, beverage, and hospitality through its annual Women’s Week celebration. This year marks a new chapter as Candice Custodio (Chef Candice) steps into leadership, bringing her passion for storytelling through food, deep industry experience, and commitment to uplifting women in industry.

Custodio is dedicated to continuing At Her Table’s mission while expanding its impact. With fresh leadership and a renewed commitment to celebrating the women shaping our food, beverage, and hospitality scene, this year’s lineup of events is just as dynamic, diverse, and inspiring as ever.

From immersive dining experiences to inspirational workshops, every event is designed to spotlight the creativity, resilience, and leadership of the amazing women in the industry of food, wine, lodging, hospitality, and artistry.

This year’s Women’s Week brings a fresh vision with new leadership, infusing the event with energy, innovative ideas, and an even stronger commitment to celebrating women in the food, wine, and hospitality industries. The lineup of nearly 30 diverse events offers something for everyone, including immersive chef collaborations, unique wine pairings, networking experiences, dancing, and crafting. Some standout highlights include exclusive speed tastings and dinner at Somm’s Kitchen, the “Gather & Grow: The AHT Launch” event at Barton Family Wines on March 1, the Annual Untamed Dinner at Paso Bamboo, “Through Her Craft: Wine & Art” at Studios on the Park, and the Women’s Week Festival at the Sunken Gardens in Atascadero.

Tickets are officially on sale, and events will sell out fast — secure your spot today. Events are happening Feb. 28 through March 9. Tickets are available on athertable.com/events and my805tix.com

Be part of a week that’s more than just great food and drinks — it’s a celebration of community, connection, and the power of women in the industry. Events are happening across various locations on the Central Coast.

Featured Image: At Her Table will be marking its Women’s Week, championing women in food, beverage, and hospitality, from Feb. 28through March 9. Contributed Photo

