Country star brings chart-topping hits to Paso Robles, joined by Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge

NORTH COUNTY — The California Mid-State Fair (CMSF) has announced that country music sensation Bailey Zimmerman will perform on Wednesday, July 23. Special guests Dylan Marlowe and Drew Baldridge will start the show at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series.

Tickets for this highly anticipated show will go on sale Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. on the fair’s official website, MidStateFair.com. The ticket prices are $52, $77, $97, and $127 (pit). The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster. Fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets. Visit MidStateFair.com, click “Buy Tickets,” and you will be directed to the purchasing page.

Arrive 10 minutes early and complete these steps before the sale begins:

Sign in to your account in advance to speed up your purchase later.

Check that your payment info is current for a seamless checkout.

Event details can vary. Check for ticket limits before the sale by tapping More Info next to the event name.

Bailey Zimmerman has taken country music by storm with his record-breaking debut, “Religiously. The Album.,” which became the biggest streaming country debut of all time. The album features four consecutive No. 1 singles, including the 5x-Platinum mega-hit “Rock and a Hard Place” and 4x-Platinum debut single “Fall in Love.” With high-energy performances that have captivated audiences on “Good Morning America,” “TODAY,” “Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!,” and more. Zimmerman’s meteoric rise has earned him multiple award nominations from the Billboard Music Awards, ACM Awards, People’s Choice Country Awards, and CMT Music Awards. His newest releases, “Holding On,” “Holy Smokes,” and “New to Country,” mark an exciting new chapter for the breakout star.

Rooted in the classic skills of country music’s past — but finding new ways to deliver three chords and the truth — Dylan Marlowe broke out with an attention-grabbing cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license” in 2021, changing the lyrics to reflect his own backwoods story and resulting in more than half-a-million TikTok followers. Marlowe went on to drop the self-penned singles and EPs like “Record High” and “Dirt Road When I Die,” eventually racking up 328 million global career streams as an artist, while co-penning Jon Pardi’s No. 1 hit, “Last Night Lonely.”

Drew Baldridge’s viral hit “She’s Somebody’s Daughter” has amassed over 400 million TikTok impressions and has beenstreamed over 120 million times with no editorial playlists. Since going to country radio, the track has hit the top 10 on Billboard Country Music Chart and is climbing toward the top 5.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme “Off To The Races!”

Featured Image: Country music sensation Bailey Zimmerman will take the stage at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles this summer, with tickets going on sale Friday, Feb. 21. Contributed Photo

