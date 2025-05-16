Meet Raylen!

Raylen is a lovable Cattle Dog mix with a heart full of joy and a big personality packed into a smaller pup. His sweet face will make you smile, and his favorite place is right on your lap. He’s smart, social, and always eager to “help” with chores, sticking close like a loyal little ranch hand. Raylen gets along great with people and other dogs, making him an ideal companion for an active person or family. His spots are coming in, and he’s starting to resemble his Blue Heeler mom. He’s microchipped, vaccinated, and ready for his forever home!

Occasionally, dogs have already been adopted. To check availability, call (805) 238-1446 or email info@cchdrescue.org

Central Coast Herding Dog Rescue (CCHDR) is a volunteer-run 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Paso Robles and dedicated to finding herding dogs their forever homes. Learn more about CCHDR and their other dogs up for adoption, visit cchdrescue.org

