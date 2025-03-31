PASO ROBLES — On Saturday, March 29, Paso Robles Police Department pursued a suspected DUI driver on Spring Street after receiving a report of a vehicle driving in the center of the roadway.

According to a press release from PRPD, officers located and stopped the vehicle in the 400 block of Spring Street. During the stop, the vehicle fled from officers northbound on Spring Street. After an attempted stop, the driver fled, leading officers through downtown.

Spike strips successfully halted the vehicle on the 1200 block of Spring Street and Luis Urrea, 27, of San Diego, was arrested for reckless evasion (2800.2 VC) and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail.

