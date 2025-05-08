Van Halen frontman returns to rock Paso Robles in high-energy solo show on July 22; tickets on sale May 9

PASO ROBLES — The California Mid-State Fair is thrilled to announce that rock icon David Lee Roth will perform on Tuesday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center and is part of the Michelob Ultra Concert Series. Tickets for this highly anticipated show will go on sale Friday, May 9, at 10 a.m. exclusively on the Fair’s official website, MidStateFair.com

Ticket prices are $50, $70, $90 and $110.

The California Mid-State Fair has partnered with Ticketmaster! Fans can now use their Ticketmaster accounts to purchase tickets. Visit MidStateFair.com, click “Buy Tickets,” and you’ll be directed to the purchasing page.

advertisement

Ticket Tips:

• Sign in to your Ticketmaster account early to speed up your purchase.

• Make sure your payment information is current.

• Check ticket limits under “More Info” on the event page.

Rock and roll icon David Lee Roth, the voice of Van Halen, has left an indelible mark on rock music. As the frontman of the legendary band, Roth helped define an era with anthems like “Jump,” “Panama,” “Hot for Teacher,” and “Runnin’with the Devil.” His high-energy performances and unique vocal style quickly made Van Halen one of the biggest rock bands of the ’80s. With over 80 million records sold worldwide, the band’s impact on rock music remains unrivaled. Roth’s contributions were a pivotal part of Van Halen’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Beyond Van Halen, Roth’s solo career showcased his unparalleled style and boundless energy, with hits that further solidified his place in rock history. Known for his larger-than-life presence and unforgettable vocals, Roth continues to captivate audiences and prove why he remains a true rock and roll legend.

This summer, David Lee Roth is bringing the party to the California Mid-State Fair.

The 2025 California Mid-State Fair runs July 16 through July 27, with this year’s theme “Off To The Races!”

Feature Image: Rock icon and former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth is coming to Paso Robles to hit the stage during the California Mid-State Fair. Contributed

Like this: Like Loading...