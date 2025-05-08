Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses and artisans to apply for booth space at Templeton Park

TEMPLETON — Templeton’s beloved Fourth of July Celebration is just around the corner, and vendor applications are now officially open! The Paso Robles & Templeton Chamber of Commerce (PRTCC) is excited to welcome local artisans, food vendors, nonprofits, and businesses to be part of this year’s festivities.

This annual tradition draws thousands of residents and visitors for a day filled with family-friendly activities, live music, and a beverage garden to top it all off.

“We’re looking forward to another incredible Independence Day celebration,” said President/CEO, Gina Fitzpatrick. “Our vendors bring so much life and flavor to the event, and we can’t wait to see the community come together once again.”

Vendor spots are limited and expected to fill quickly. Interested participants are encouraged to submit their applications as early as possible. Booth spaces are available for food and nonalcoholic beverage sales, handmade goods, promotional displays, and community organizations.

The event will take place on Thursday, July 4, at Templeton Park. Vendor hours are from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The application deadline is June 20 or earlier if all spaces are filled.

For vendor guidelines and application forms, visit pasochamber.com

Feature Image: Get your red, white, and blue out: Templeton is looking for vendors for its beloved Fourth of July Celebration. Contributed Photo

