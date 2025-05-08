Council finalizes four-year contract with Huot after interim leadership; new signage planned for Veterans Memorial Bridge

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles City Council has formally appointed Chris Huot as City Manager, solidifying his position after serving in an interim capacity since January. The appointment was approved during the Council’sTuesday, May 6, meeting, alongside the authorization of a four-year employment agreement and an updated master pay schedule.

Huot first joined the City as assistant city manager on Jan. 3, 2022, and stepped into the role of interim city manager twice — initially from August to November 2024 during Ty Lewis’s leave of absence, and again following Lewis’sofficial departure in January 2025.

After evaluating candidates and considering Huot’s performance during both interim terms, the council determined that a permanent appointment would best serve the city’s need for operational continuity and leadership stability.

“I want to thank the City Council and the community for trusting me to be in this position. It’s an honor. It’s frankly the highlight of my career, my 17 years in public service,” said Huot. “I take this job and what we do very seriously. I look forward to serving at the best of my abilities, and finally, I would just like to say what a wonderful community we live in. I am really proud to not only work but also live here. For the last 3 1/2 years, my family have been welcomed with open arms.”

Under the approved agreement, Huot will receive an annual base salary of $269,000, with additional compensation that includes a 5% credentialed manager stipend, a vehicle allowance, contributions to a 457 deferred compensation plan, and severance provisions in accordance with California law. The agreement also grants 80 hours of administrative leave per year and provides for annual performance reviews.

City officials confirmed that the fiscal impact of Huot’s appointment is already accounted for in the current fiscal year budget, and no additional appropriations are required at this time. Adjustments for fiscal year 2025-26 will be addressedduring the upcoming mid-cycle budget review. Huot will take the oath of office alongside other new city staff later this month, formally beginning his tenure as city manager, effective April 15.

Huot was approved with a 4-1 vote, with Councilman Chris Bausch dissenting. Bausch did not offer any comments as to why he voted against Huot being named city manager.

Additionally, during the meeting, council discussed new signage to be added to the Veteran Memorial Bridge (Niblick Bridge). After requests from the public for improvement acknowledgement of the Niblick Bridge’s official name, Veteran Memorial Bridge, staff presented potential signage that could be added to already existing brick pillars on the bridge that will also not conflict with future improvements slated for the bridge.

The signage includes bronze letters saying “Veterans Memorial Bridge” with the city’s insignia below. According to City Attorney Elizabeth Hull, the city has funding available for the project.

“Anything we can do to honor our veterans. I think this is impressive and I appreciate the effort,” said Hamon.

The next Paso Robles City Council Meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20, at 6 p.m.

