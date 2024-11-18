PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department will conduct live fire training from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22 at the site of the new fire station and training center, located at 2924 Union Road.

The department is hosting a Fire Control 3 class, designed to train and mentor firefighters in advanced firefighting techniques, including fire behavior, flow path analysis, and safety protocols for live fire exercises. This course is a keystep in ensuring local firefighters can teach this critical class in the future.

The training fulfills the National Fire Protection Association’s (NFPA) annual requirement for live fire evolution. In past years, meeting this standard has been challenging due to the lack of a dedicated training facility. However, with the acquisition of the Fire Station 3 site and ongoing community support through Measure J-20 funding, construction of a state-of-the-art fire and police training facility is on track for completion by 2025.

