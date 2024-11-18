PASO ROBLES — Downtown Paso Robles will sparkle with holiday cheer during the 38th annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 29, the day after Thanksgiving. Sponsored by Park Cinemas and Adelaide Inn, this cherished community tradition begins at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown city park bandstand.

Mrs. Santa Claus and festive costumed characters will lead the celebration, joined by warmly dressed locals. Highlights include the Cancer Support Community lighting the commemorative downtown trees and the City of Paso Robles unveiling its stunning tree lighting display.

At 6 p.m., as the city clock tower chimes, Mrs. Claus will activate the giant light switch, illuminating downtown trees, shop windows, and buildings in a magical display. Attendees can join candlelight caroling with musical accompaniment, and free coffee and hot chocolate from The Human Bean will round out the evening.

The festivities also kick off Black Out Bingo, where participants can collect stamps from local merchants through Dec. 9 for a chance to win one of three cash shopping sprees in 2024. Winners will be drawn on Dec. 15.

This event is hosted by the Downtown Paso Robles Main Street Association. For more information, call (805) 238-4103 or visit pasoroblesdowntown.org.

