Wine and film have long shared a symbiotic relationship, with both art forms drawing on rich narratives and sensory experiences to engage and captivate audiences. In the new book Sideways Uncorked, co-authored by renowned film critic Kirk Honeycutt and our very own wine editor, Mira Advani Honeycutt, this intersection of wine and cinema is brought to life in exquisite detail. By focusing on Alexander Payne’s critically acclaimed 2004 film Sideways, the book not only chronicles the making of the movie but also explores its transformative impact on the wine industry, particularly in the Santa Barbara region.

At the heart of Sideways is a road trip through California’s wine country taken by two middle-aged friends, Miles and Jack. While the film explores themes of friendship, love, and midlife crises, the scenic backdrop of Santa Barbara wine country and the focus on Pinot Noir elevate the film from a comedy into a love letter to wine. Mira Honeycutt notes, “Sideways didn’t just tell a story; it invited viewers into the experience of wine — its richness, its complexity, and the journey it takes from vineyard to glass.”

Rex Pickett, the author of the original novel, wrote the book during a difficult time in his life, blending humor and introspection with a deep love of wine. When director Alexander Payne saw the potential for a film adaptation, a cinematic classic was born. The movie not only won multiple Academy Award nominations but also earned widespread critical acclaim. Payne’s adaptation won the Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay, but perhaps its most lasting impact has been on wine culture.

Before Sideways, Santa Barbara’s wine country was somewhat of a hidden gem, appreciated by wine insiders but relatively unknown to the broader public. “After the film’s success, there was a huge surge in interest,” explains Kirk. “People who had never heard of Santa Barbara wine country were suddenly flocking to its vineyards, eager to taste the wines that played such a central role in the film.” Sideways Uncorked carefully traces this transformation, offering insight into how one film forever changed the course of wine tourism in the region.

One of the most significant legacies of Sideways is the rise of Pinot Noir. Miles, the film’s protagonist, is a passionate advocate for the grape, calling it “thin-skinned, temperamental,” but “hauntingly brilliant.” This romantic view of Pinot Noir resonated with audiences, sparking a significant increase in its popularity. Wine sales reflected this newfound appreciation — Pinot Noir became a must-try for wine lovers, with sales skyrocketing in the years following the film’s release.

“People connected with the emotion and vulnerability of Pinot Noir in the same way they connected with the film’s characters,” Mira explains. “Pinot Noir, like the film, is layered, complex, and full of subtle beauty.” Sideways Uncorked delves into this phenomenon, examining how a single character’s love for a particular wine influenced an entire market.

However, not all wines fared so well. Merlot, which was famously disparaged by Miles in his now-iconic line, “I am not drinking any [expletive] Merlot!” saw a sharp decline in sales. This shift in consumer preferences became known as “the Sideways effect,” a clear example of how films can shape cultural trends. The book includes interviews with winemakers, restaurateurs, and wine aficionados who discuss the profound impact of Sideways on wine culture.

The strength of Sideways Uncorked lies in the unique partnership between Kirk and Mira. Kirk, with his decades of experience as a film critic, brings a detailed analysis of Sideways as a piece of cinema, offering insights into its narrative, direction, and cultural importance. Meanwhile, Mira’s expertise in wine journalism adds depth to the exploration of winemaking. She describes the nuances of Santa Barbara’s vineyards, the climate, and the craft that goes into creating the wines featured in the film.

Together, the Honeycutts present a multi-layered narrative that is both educational and entertaining. “It’s a celebration of two art forms — film and wine — that have a remarkable ability to transport people into a different world,” Kirk says.

Sideways Uncorked is more than just a book about a movie; it’s an invitation to immerse yourself in the world of wine and film. With curated wine recommendations from Santa Barbara and beyond, readers can pair their reading experience with a glass of Pinot Noir or Chardonnay, further enhancing the sensory journey. Behind-the-scenes photos from the film’s production offer readers an intimate glimpse into the making of Sideways, bringing the locations and characters to life.

The book’s recent launch at Napa Valley’s Culinary Institute of America at Copia was a sold-out event, drawing fans, filmmakers, and wine lovers alike. Director Alexander Payne praised the book, remarking, “It’s so thorough that even I learned things I didn’t know.”

Set for release on November 5, Sideways Uncorked promises to captivate cinephiles, wine enthusiasts, and anyone who appreciates great storytelling.

Feature Image: Film director Alexander Payne (center), who won an Oscar as co-writer of the film Sideways with Mira and Kirk at the book launch dinner at CIA at Copia in Napa. Photo provided by Mira Honeycutt

PASO ROBLES PRESS MAGAZINE

Copies of Paso Robles Press Magazine are directly delivered to 23,000 readers in zip codes 93446, 93451, and 93465 and 2,000 dropped with support from advertisers and subscribers. Together, we are Making Communities Better Through Print.™

To subscribe or advertise, click here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Pocket

Reddit

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...